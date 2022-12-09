Waltair Veerayya: Ravi Teja's power-packed teaser poster from Chiranjeevi starrer look terrific

As has been informed earlier, Ravi Teja will essay an important role in Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya. Now, the makers have unveiled the first look teaser poster from the mass entertainer. The first look poster of the Mass Maharaja will be dropped on 12th December this year at 11:07 AM. Sharing the news, the Khiladi actor Tweeted, "I know you all have been waiting so long for this...Introducing you all to A NEW ME in #WaltairVeerayya On 12th DEC @ 11:07 AM :))) @kchirutweets @dirbobby @shrutihaasan @CatherineTresa1 @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial." The poster shows Ravi Teja holding a baby goat in one hand and an axe in the other hand to drag the cylinder. The ambitious project is being directed by Bobby Kolli (KS Ravindra). Aside from Chiranjeevi, and Ravi Teja, the venture will also see Shruti Haasan as the leading lady.

Check out the poster below: