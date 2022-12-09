Waltair Veerayya: Ravi Teja's power-packed teaser poster from Chiranjeevi starrer look terrific
Check out the first look teaser poster of Ravi Teja from Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya.
As has been informed earlier, Ravi Teja will essay an important role in Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya. Now, the makers have unveiled the first look teaser poster from the mass entertainer. The first look poster of the Mass Maharaja will be dropped on 12th December this year at 11:07 AM. Sharing the news, the Khiladi actor Tweeted, "I know you all have been waiting so long for this...Introducing you all to A NEW ME in #WaltairVeerayya On 12th DEC @ 11:07 AM :))) @kchirutweets @dirbobby @shrutihaasan @CatherineTresa1 @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial."
The poster shows Ravi Teja holding a baby goat in one hand and an axe in the other hand to drag the cylinder. The ambitious project is being directed by Bobby Kolli (KS Ravindra). Aside from Chiranjeevi, and Ravi Teja, the venture will also see Shruti Haasan as the leading lady.
Check out the poster below:
About Waltair Veerayya
The movie is being produced on a huge scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, while GK Mohan is the co-producer of Waltair Veerayya. The lead pair of the film, Chiranjeevi, and Shruti Haasan are presently shooting songs for the movie in Europe. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is rendering the music for the much-anticipated drama.
Arthur A Wilson is a part of the technical crew as the cinematographer, and Niranjan Devaramane is the editor for the film. AS Prakash on board the team is the production designer, while Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.
Director Bobby has worked on the story of his next himself, along with, Kona Venkat, K Chakravarthy Reddy, Hari Mohana Krishna, and Vineeth Potluri, the others writers who contributed to the script.
Waltair Veerayya will be reaching the silver screens on 13th January next year in 2023.
