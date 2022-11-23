Waltair Veerayya song Boss Party Lyric video: Chiranjeevi is here to break the dance floor in the peppy track

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has composed the song and has also penned the lyrics for the Boss Party. The composer has further crooned the track, along with Nakash Aziz and Haripriya. The lively number makes for a perfect party song. The choreography for the energetic number has been performed by Sekhar master.

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon be treating the fans with another mass entertainer Waltair Veerayya, which is being made under the direction of Bobby Kolli. The makers have now dropped the lyrical video of the primary track from the forthcoming drama, Boss Party. The song features the Megastar in a vintage mass avatar donning a lungi. He is seen breaking the dance floor with his swift moves.

About Waltair Veerayya

Waltair Veerayya will be released in the cinema halls on Sankranthi 2023. Billed as a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, the cast will include Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a prominent role, and Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, along with others.

Produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, GK Mohan is co-producing the film.

Arthur A Wilson is a part of the technical crew as the cinematographer, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is responsible for the film's editing. Meanwhile, AS Prakash is the production designer for Waltair Veerayya, and Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

Filmmaker Bobby has penned the story for the movie himself, while Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have assisted with the screenplay. In addition to this, Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri have also worked on the film as writers.

In the meantime, Pawan Kalyan visited the sets of the movie, and sharing a few glimpses of the Power Star's visit, director Bobby penned on Twitter, "A Huge moment to be Cherished forever My 2 Most favorite persons Megastar @KChiruTweets garu & Power Star @PawanKalyan garu by my side Kalyan garu has seen #BossParty song & he loved it. Such a Positive person with same love even after all these years. #WaltairVeerayya."

