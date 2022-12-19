Waltair Veerayya song 'Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi': Megastar, Shruti Haasan do romantic dance in the snow

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan have shared some sizzling chemistry in the second single from their forthcoming drama Waltair Veerayya. Titled Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi, Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has rendered the tracks for the masala entertainer. With vocals by Jaspreet Jasz and Sameera Bharadwaj, the romantic number has been picturized in some beautiful snowy locations. The signature 'mouth organ step' is another highlight of the song which has been choreographed by Sekhar Master. Dropping the latest number from Waltair Veerayya, the makers Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, "Here's the Rocking Combo & their Rocking Love Melody #SrideviChiranjeevi from #WaltairVeerayya out now - https://youtu.be/i9FEct8dCso." Previously, the team released the primary track from the film, Boss Party. The single was highly appreciated by the viewers. Meanwhile, the shooting for the movie in Europe has been concluded and now Chiranjeevi is back in Hyderabad.

Check out the song below: