Waltair Veerayya song 'Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi': Megastar, Shruti Haasan do romantic dance in the snow
Check out the romantic number Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi, the second track from Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan's forthcoming drama, Waltair Veerayya.
Megastar Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan have shared some sizzling chemistry in the second single from their forthcoming drama Waltair Veerayya. Titled Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi, Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has rendered the tracks for the masala entertainer. With vocals by Jaspreet Jasz and Sameera Bharadwaj, the romantic number has been picturized in some beautiful snowy locations. The signature 'mouth organ step' is another highlight of the song which has been choreographed by Sekhar Master.
Dropping the latest number from Waltair Veerayya, the makers Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, "Here's the Rocking Combo & their Rocking Love Melody #SrideviChiranjeevi from #WaltairVeerayya out now - https://youtu.be/i9FEct8dCso." Previously, the team released the primary track from the film, Boss Party. The single was highly appreciated by the viewers. Meanwhile, the shooting for the movie in Europe has been concluded and now Chiranjeevi is back in Hyderabad.
Check out the song below:
About Waltair Veerayya
Along with Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan, the movie buffs are also super thrilled to witness Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a mighty role in the much-awaited film. The project is billed to be a mass-action entertainer with all the commercial ingredients and has some top-notch technicians working on the venture.Produced by Naveen Yerneni in collaboration with Y Ravi Shankar, and GK Mohan, director Bobby has worked on the story and dialogues for the drama. Additionally, Kona Venkat, K Chakravarthy, Hari Mohana Krishna, and Vineeth Potluri are also on board the film's writing team. Now, coming to the technical crew, Arthur A Wilson has cranked the lens for the movie, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is looking after the editing department.
The fans will get to witness Waltair Veerayya on the big screen on 13th January 2023 next Sakranti.
Over and above this, Chiranjeevi will also headline Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar.
