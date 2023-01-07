Waltair Veerayya Trailer: Chiranjeevi starrer promises festive entertainer with high octane action, emotions

The trailer begins in the backdrop of drug mafia led in the city and labs. Chiranjeevi makes a grand entry as an action hero, who fights against the bad goons. The video also give glimpse of him against the cops. However, the plot is not exactly but promises to be high on action along with romance opposite Shruti Haasan. The megastar's romance opposite Shruti is a treat to watch. Though the trailer is high on action sequences and mass elements like lengthy monologues and dance numbers, it also shows that the much-awaited film will have a strong emotional core.

Chiranjeevi is coming to set the screens on fire with his upcoming mass actioner Waltair Veeraya. The film is releasing as a festive release for Sankranthi, clashing at the box office with Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy. Amid high expectations and hype, the trailer of the film released today and promises a blockbuster family entertainer. The Bobby directorial trailer of Waltair Veeraya hints that the film is going to be a complete treat for the die-hard fans of the megastar to watch a complete entertainment package during the festive season.

The film hints to bring the mass and vintage Chiranjeevi, his lungi avatar with powerful dialogue is one of the biggest highlights of the trailer. Ravi Teja, who is playing a cameo role, in the film, is also visible in the trailer performing high octane action with his signature dialogue delivery. It is not clear if Ravi Teja's charcter is with Chiranjeevi or against him.

Clash with Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy

Waltair Veerayya is releasing on January 13, clashing at the box office with Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. It is anticipated to be the biggest clash as two movies are releasing for Sankranthi, the biggest festival for Telugu audiences. Reacting to the clash with Veera Simha Reddy, which is also produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Chiranjeevi said, "The producer has the final say on the release date, regardless of the fact that I play a character in this movie. These two films are being made by the same producer, and to them, they represent their two children and two eyes. They cannot treat one of them unfairly or with a lower regard than the others." Chiranjeevi responded to the clash fairly enthusiastically and optimistically, saying, "They are doing wonderful service to both the films and you'll be surprised after the release."

Also Read: Veera Simha Reddy trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni team up for a power-packed entertainer

About Waltair Veerayya

Waltair Veerayya has a promising cast with Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan as the lead pair, along with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a mighty role. The cast also has onboard Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore in other key roles. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni in association with Y Ravi Shankar, and GK Mohan, the movie is billed to be a mass-action entertainer with all the commercial ingredients. The project has some top technicians as part of their crew, with Bobby leading the writing team alongside Kona Venkat, K Chakravarthy, Hari Mohana Krishna, and Vineeth Potluri. Arthur A Wilson has cranked the camera for the film, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the head of the editing department.

Before this, the makers dropped two singles from the movie. The romantic track named Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi showcases the sizzling chemistry between Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan. The first song from the drama was Boss Party. Both the numbers were extremely well received by music lovers.