Waltair Veerayya's Boss Party Song Promo: DSP promises a kick-ass composition feat Chiranjeevi
Take a look at the promo of the first song from Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya, Boss Party Song.
The makers of Chiranjeevi's mass entertainer Waltair Veerayya have released the promo for the primary track from the film titled Boss Party. Termed as party song of the year, the peppy number features the Megastar in a vintage mass avatar. The complete track will be unveiled tomorrow on 23rd November. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored the song.
Check out the song promo below:
Advertisement
Credits: Twitter
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!