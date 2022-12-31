Waltair Veerayya's Poonakaalu Loading Launch Event: Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja fans go berserk in theatres

The song features both Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja flaunting their dancing prowess. The two heartthrobs seem to have a dance-off in Poonakaalu Loading. Scored by Rockstar music composer Devi Sri Prasad, Ram Miryala and Roll Rida have crooned the peppy number.

After the massive success of the political thriller GodFather, Chiranjeev i fans are in for another treat in the form of mass entertainer, Waltair Veerayya. Recently the makers dropped another exciting number from the film titled Poonakaalu Loading. The makers arranged a grand launch event to unveil the track, and some sneak peek from the event have surfaced on social media. The clip shows fans going berserk in theatres with big hoardings of Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja.

Before this, the makers dropped two singles from the movie. The romantic track named Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi showcases the sizzling chemistry between Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan. The first song from the drama was Boss Party. Both the numbers were extremely well received by music lovers.

About Waltair Veerayya

Waltair Veerayya has a promising cast with Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan as the lead pair, along with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a mighty role. The cast also has onboard Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore in other key roles. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni in association with Y Ravi Shankar, and GK Mohan, the movie is billed to be a mass-action entertainer with all the commercial ingredients. The project has some top technicians as part of their crew, with Bobby leading the writing team alongside Kona Venkat, K Chakravarthy, Hari Mohana Krishna, and Vineeth Potluri. Arthur A Wilson has cranked the camera for the film, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the head of the editing department.

Waltair Veerayya is scheduled to release in the cinema halls during Sakranti 2023 on 13th January.

Over and above this, Chiranjeevi will also play the lead in Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar. The highly-anticipated drama will also see Keerthy Suresh as the Megastar's sister, and Tamannaah Bhatia as his love interest. Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej are also a part of the movie's core cast.

'Indian Film Personality of the Year'

The Acharya actor has also been awarded the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). While receiving the award, the Megastar was quoted saying as some recognitions are special, and this award is one of them. He also added that he was born into a middle-class family, and owes his fame, name, charisma, and all the other privileges to the film industry.

Looking back on his decision to give up acting to pursue his political aspirations, he vowed not to do this ever again in his life. The star further promised the fans that he will never leave the film industry again.

Also Read: Ajith Kumar's Thunivu to Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veeraya: Biggest South films releasing in January 2023