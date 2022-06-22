The Warrior: Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty get clicked as they launch the dance number Whistle Song

Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty were papped in Hyderabad for the launch of their second single Whistle Song from their upcoming film The Warrior. While Ram looked handsome in a green shirt and black jeans, Krithi looked beautiful in a formal outfit and dewy makeup. The song has been launched in Telugu and Tamil and will surely make you grab your dancing shoes as it's upbeat and fun.

Suriya took to his social media handles and launched the Tamil version of Whistle Song. Music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song is sung by Anthony Daasan, Srinisha Jayaseelan, and lyrics are penned by Sahithi. Ram and Krithi's energy is unmatchable in the song and looks like it will be an instant hit like the first single Bullet song, which has crossed 90 Million views on Youtube.

Check out pics here:

Watch lyrical Whistle Song here:

The film will see Uppena fame actress Krithi Shetty as the female lead opposite Ram Potheneni along with Akshara Gowda, Nadhiya, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, and Redin Kingsley in prominent roles. Aadhi Pinisetty has been roped in as the antagonist in the movie.

Backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, the cop drama is presented by Pavan Kumar. Devi Sri Prasad has provided the background score and songs for the movie. The cinematography has been taken care of by Sujith Vaassudev. Ram Pothineni will play a police officer for the first time in his career. The Warrior is slated to be out in the cinema halls on 14th July this year.

Meanwhile, Ram Pothineni has also collaborated with director Boyapati Sreenu for a pan-India project tentatively titled RAPO20.