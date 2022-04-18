Warrior: Ram Pothineni & Krithi Shetty's massy Bullet Song crooned by Silambarasan TR to release on April 22

It was announced a few days ago that Silambarsan TR is a singing song for Ram Pothineni's next titled The Warrior. Now the details about the song have been announced. Titled Bullet Song, it will release on April 22 at 5:45 PM. As promised by the makers of the film, the Bullet song posters promises a chartbuster with Simbu's voice and Ram Pothineni's energetic dance moves.

The song poster also shows Krithi Shetty shaking a leg with Ram Pothineni. Meanwhile, Simbu also sang the theme of Vishnu Vishal's FIR, which became a super hit. So it is not new for Simbu to create magic with his voice.

The N Lingusamy directorial is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on July 14. Aadhi Pinisetty, who has proved his mettle in both Kollywood and Tollywood, will be seen as the antagonist in N Lingusamy's directorial, while Krithi Shetty plays the leading lady. It also stars Akshara Gowda, Nadhiya, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, and Redin Kingsley in pivotal roles.

bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screens, while Pavan Kumar is the presenter.

Ram Pothineni has also revealed his next project, which will be directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The pan-India project will be backed by Srinivasaa Chhitturi. Simbu, on the other hand, just wrapped up shooting of his upcoming Tamil movie Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

