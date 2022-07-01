The Warrior Trailer: Ram Pothineni's cop drama based on true events will intrigue you & keep you hooked
Ram Pothineni starrer Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, The Warriorr trailer has been released on social media platforms.
Aadhi Pinisetty, who has proved his mettle in both Kollywood and Tollywood, looked menacing as an antagonist in the trailer. The cop drama will have Uppena fame Krithi Shetty as the female lead and Akshara Gowda, Nadhiya, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, and Redin Kingsley will play important parts in Ram Pothineni’s next.
Backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, the cop drama is presented by Pavan Kumar. Devi Sri Prasad has provided the background score and songs for the movie. The cinematography has been taken care of by Sujith Vaassudev. Ram Pothineni's Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, The Warriorr will get a grand worldwide theatrical release on July 14.
Meanwhile, Ram Pothineni has also collaborated with director Boyapati Sreenu for a pan-India project tentatively titled RAPO20.