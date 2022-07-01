The Warrior Trailer: Ram Pothineni's cop drama based on true events will intrigue you & keep you hooked

Aadhi Pinisetty, who has proved his mettle in both Kollywood and Tollywood, looked menacing as an antagonist in the trailer. The cop drama will have Uppena fame Krithi Shetty as the female lead and Akshara Gowda, Nadhiya, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, and Redin Kingsley will play important parts in Ram Pothineni’s next.

Ram Pothineni starrer Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, The Warriorr trailer has been released on social media platforms. Directed by N Linguswamy, going by the trailer video, the film promises to be high on entertainment. Ram as a cop looks sharp and his chemistry with Krithi Shetty looks amazing. The film is said to be based on true events.

The Tamil version of Whistle Song was released a few days ago. Music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song is sung by Anthony Daasan, Srinisha Jayaseelan, and lyrics are penned by Sahithi. Ram and Krithi's energy is unmatchable in the song and looks like it will be an instant hit like the first single Bullet song, which has crossed 90 Million views on Youtube.

Backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, the cop drama is presented by Pavan Kumar. Devi Sri Prasad has provided the background score and songs for the movie. The cinematography has been taken care of by Sujith Vaassudev. Ram Pothineni's Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, The Warriorr will get a grand worldwide theatrical release on July 14.

Meanwhile, Ram Pothineni has also collaborated with director Boyapati Sreenu for a pan-India project tentatively titled RAPO20.