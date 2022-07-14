The Warriorr Movie Review: This Ram Pothineni-starrer is all sound and fury

Cast: Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty and others

Director: N Lingusamy

Run-Time: 155 Minutes

Rating: 2/5

In 'The Warriorr', Sathya is a doctor-turned-cop. And, after watching the movie, this reviewer started wondering if doctors who prescribe medicine for a pounding headache are more indispensable than cops. For, the sound and fury cruising through the body and soul of this archaic film can induce one thing for sure: a migraine.

Dr Satya (Ram Pothineni) and his mother (Nadhiya) move to Kurnool, where the former joins a hospital as a junior. The henchmen working for a cruel goonda named Guru (Aadhi Pinisetty) batter a young man on the street. Dr Satya, like a truly dutiful doctor, brings the victim to the hospital and saves his life. This agitates Guru's gang, whose violent members complete the unfinished task by murdering the victim in the hospital. After a couple of tectonic events, Satya realizes that he needs to become a cop because that's the only way to save lives in the town.

The story is set in Kurnool, a prominent town in Andhra Pradesh. The Konda Reddy Buruju, made popular by Mahesh Babu's 'Okkadu' (2003), becomes a landmark where almost all key scenes in the film take place. See, it's very realistic. The residents of Kurnool congregate at this landmark to carry out all important activities in their lives. Goondas maim and kill invariably at the Buruju. Girlfriends meet their boyfriends at the Buruju and the Buruju alone. If someone in Kurnool has to express dismay, show sympathy, or praise a gutsy cop, they rush to the Buruju and do it. Director N Lingusamy discovered it after living among Kurnool's residents as a sociologist.

This is an action-driven potboiler where the protagonist is an omnipotent cop, while the villain is a rowdy-turned-rowdy politician. This template has been exploited time and again, decade after decade, by one dud after another. Yet, 'The Warriorr' doesn't even attempt to raise the stakes. The situations are too stale, the heroism is too pedestrian, and the climax is devastatingly run-of-the-mill.

The film's idea of telling a cop-vs-rowdy story is this: Show the villain as obviously over-confident, make him mouth an 'I am invincible' line every half an hour, get a few children killed so that the antagonist looks all the more cruel, so on and so forth. Aadhi Pinisetty, much as he is good at acting, is seen conveying his state of mind to his henchmen in multiple scenes.

Krithi Shetty's Mahalakshmi is a popular RJ in the town. If you have watched the trailer and the lyrical videos of 'Bullet Song' and 'Whistle Song' (by the way, Devi Sri Prasad leaves a mark with these songs), there is nothing else you need to know about her or her character.

Brahmaji's Devaraj is a stock character, while Ajay turns out to be insignificant. Jayaprakash's dean character carries the function of a grandma in cop stories: he is constantly worried and caringly advises the hero not to provoke the brutal villain. Well, well! Some films are stuck in a time warp. 'The Warriorr' goes beyond. Every nerve ending and blood vessel of the film is stuck in the past.

