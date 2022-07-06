The Warriorr: Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty & Aadhi look dazzling as they promote their film in Chennai; PICS

The core cast of the upcoming cop drama The Warriorr comprising Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty, and Aadhi Pinisetty attended a promotional event for their next in Chennai today. While Ram Pothineni looked all handsome in formal attire with a white blazer and black shirt and trousers, Aadhi kept his look casual with a sweatshirt and denim. On the other hand, Krithi Shetty was a sight-to-behold in a floral saree and a choker.

Just yesterday, the lead pair of the film was in Hyderabad to talk about their next. While the Ready actor has been roped in as the protagonist of the film, Krithi Shetty will be seen as her love interest.

In the meantime, Aadhi will portray the antagonist in the drama. Apart from them, Akshara Gowda, Nadhiya, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, and Redin Kingsley will play other crucial roles in the flick.

Bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, Pavan Kumar is presenting the movie. Directed by N Linguswamy, The Warriorr is slated to be out in the theatres on the 14th of July.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have also released the trailer of the film in which Ram Pothineni is shown as a hothead police officer. The story of the project is inspired by a true event. His chemistry with the leading lady Krithi Shetty is also praiseworthy.

The tunes of The Worriorr have been scored by music composer Devi Sri Prasad, and Sujith Vaassudev has taken care of the cinematography. Renowned editor Naveen Nooli is handling this crucial department.

Adding on, Ram Pothineni has also signed his next with director Boyapati Sreenu. This pan-India project is tentatively named RAPO20. Srinivasaa Silver Screen is financing this untitled drama.

