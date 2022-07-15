The Warriorr Success Bash: Ram Pothineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Krithi Shetty twin in cool and casual white

Ram Pothineni's highly- cherished cop drama The Warriorr reached the audience recently. The viewers are admiring the action entertainer and seeing the box office response to their film, the team organized a success party for the movie. With Ram Pothineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Krithi Shetty, along with others in attendance, all the three leads twinned in casual white ensembles. In the pictures that surfaced on Twitter, the squad can be seen cutting a cake with "The Warriorr" written on it.

The project follows the life of Sathya, a doctor-turned-cop. He and his mother move to Kurnool, where the protagonist joins a hospital as a junior resident. One of the members of the goon Guru's gang thrashes a young man on the street. Sathya brings the victim to the hospital and saves his life. Nevertheless, his gang members kill the victim in the hospital anyway. Post a series of such big events, Satya decides to become a cop in order to save this town.

Check out the pictures below:

Akshara Gowda, Nadhiya, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, and Redin Kingsley also play pivotal roles in this action drama. Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, the movie has been presented by Pavan Kumar.

In the meantime, Devi Sri Prasad has rendered the background score and songs for the movie, while Sujith Vaassudev has cranked the lens for the film. The primary shoot of the drama took place in Hyderabad and Chennai.

Up next, Ram Pothineni will soon start work on Boyapati Sreenu's directorial. Touted to be a pan-India venture, the flick has been temporarily titled RAPO20.

