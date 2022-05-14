The Warriorr teaser: Ram Pothineni looks sharp as a cop, promises a perfect dosage of mass entertainer

Ram Pothineni's Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, The Warriorr teaser has been released on social media platforms.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on May 14, 2022 05:36 PM IST  |  3.4K
Ram Pothineni,South
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Ram Pothineni's Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, The Warriorr teaser has been released on social media platforms. Directed by N Linguswamy, going by the teaser video, the film promises to be high on entertainment. Aadhi Pinisetty, who has proved his mettle in both Kollywood and Tollywood, will be seen as the antagonist in N Lingusamy's directorial, while Krithi Shetty plays the leading lady. 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!