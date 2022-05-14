The Warriorr teaser: Ram Pothineni looks sharp as a cop, promises a perfect dosage of mass entertainer
Ram Pothineni's Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, The Warriorr teaser has been released on social media platforms. Directed by N Linguswamy, going by the teaser video, the film promises to be high on entertainment. Aadhi Pinisetty, who has proved his mettle in both Kollywood and Tollywood, will be seen as the antagonist in N Lingusamy's directorial, while Krithi Shetty plays the leading lady.
Credits: Twitter
