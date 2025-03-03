Was Allu Arjun’s recent trip related to prep for his next film with Trivikram Srinivas or Atlee? Producer Bunny Vas spills

Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. As the actor has yet to announce his next project, his recent trip abroad has sparked speculation about whether he is preparing for his next venture.

Addressing the trip, producer Bunny Vas was asked about it during the promotional campaign for Chhaava’s Telugu release. In response, he said, “Allu Arjun’s team will confirm his next film soon. But his recent trip had nothing to do with his upcoming film. He went on a personal trip to train for a month.”

The producer further added, “Allu Arjun is constantly trying to stay updated on acting and other aspects that come with being an actor. He also visited a wellness center during the trip. Yes, he's back, but I have yet to meet him.”

Bunny Vas also explained that Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, has also been away at wellness centers for his health.

Moving forward, Allu Arjun’s last cinematic venture, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was a massive hit in theaters. The film is the official sequel to the 2021 Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which focused on the story of Pushparaju, a daily wage worker who rises to become a crime syndicate leader.

The sequel continued to explore his reign as the syndicate leader and delved into his conflicts with both old and new foes. This action drama features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, alongside an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, Allu Arjun has been making headlines regarding his next cinematic project. Earlier, reports suggested that the actor and director Trivikram Srinivas would collaborate on a film.

However, with speculation that the movie has been delayed, new reports have surfaced stating that the actor might soon join hands with director Atlee for a massive venture. While rumors continue to circulate, the makers have yet to make an official announcement.