Was Anupama Parameswaran’s breakup confession hinting at Dhruv Vikram? Here’s what fans have to say

Trigger Warning: This article addresses sensitive topics, including abuse, which some readers may find distressing. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

Anupama Parameswaran recently appeared on a talk show, where she opened up about her past relationship and described it as toxic. As the actress’ comments go viral, let’s take a look at what netizens have to say about them.

Netizens react to Anupama Parameswaran’s breakup confession

Taking to social media, a user claimed that actress Anupama Parameswaran had openly spoken about her past romantic relationship during a recent interview. The user said that, during their first few meetings, her former partner took her home and introduced her to his family. They allegedly began discussing engagement within three months.

The netizen further claimed that Anupama realized the haste was not driven by love but by an attempt to exert complete control over her, which led her to keep postponing the engagement.

However, another person expressed a contrasting view, questioning why details about Anupama’s former partner were being discussed when people were unaware of the full circumstances surrounding the relationship.

A third user expressed sympathy for Dhruv, claiming that the situation appeared to be a PR stunt against him. The user suggested that he should learn from the experience and also criticized influencers for repeatedly circulating the same video.

Moreover, another netizen pointed out that many men on the timeline appeared uncomfortable and immediately focused on protecting the man’s image while advising the woman on how she should handle the situation.

With these reactions, it appears that the internet is divided, with netizens expressing contrasting views on Anupama’s comments.

Here are some of the reactions:

For those unaware, Anupama Parameswaran recently opened up about her past relationship and described her former partner as a narcissistic person. The actress said that the person would behave differently from one day to the next, with a certain cycle of toxicity repeating over and over again.

While the Premam actress did not name anyone, several netizens speculated that she was referring to actor Dhruv Vikram , son of actor Chiyaan Vikram. Speculation about their alleged relationship had been doing the rounds for some time. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the reports.

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