Was Dhanush's Kara initially planned with Prithviraj Sukumaran? Director Vignesh Raja reveals

Dhanush is all set to appear in a lead role in the film Kara. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the action thriller is slated for release on April 30, 2026. It now appears that Prithviraj Sukumaran was initially in talks to star in the film alongside the Raayan actor.

Did Dhanush’s Kara initially have talks with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the movie?

Speaking to Cinema Vikatan, director Vignesh Raja said, “ Prithviraj sir spoke with me after watching Por Thozhil. In fact, he was the initial choice for Suraj Venjaramoodu’s character in Kara.”

The filmmaker added, “When I narrated the character to Prithviraj sir, he said it didn’t work for him as it felt two-dimensional, though he believed the film would be a hit. After that, I narrated the role to a few others, and they shared similar feedback. I then reworked the character, and later, Suraj sir came on board.”

Kara is an upcoming action thriller set in 1991 in Ramanathapuram. The film follows the story of a man named Karasamy, who is forced to walk away from certain aspects of his life but must eventually confront them.

As he tries to protect and guide the people who trust him, Kara helps them reach safety, setting up an emotional and intense journey. With the backdrop centered on the Gulf War between the USA and Iraq, the film also explores a fuel depot bombing and how it disrupted normal life during that time.

Alongside Dhanush, the film stars Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead, with KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunaas, and Jayaram in key roles. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the film’s music and background score, while Theni Eswar handles the cinematography, and Sreejith Sarang serves as the editor.

Dhanush and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming projects

Dhanush is next set to appear in a lead role in the tentatively titled D56. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is expected to be a spy action thriller and will feature Mammootty, Sreeleela, and Sai Pallavi as co-leads.

On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran will next star in the heist film I, Nobody. Looking ahead, he also has films like Khalifa: Part 1, Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi, and Santhosh Trophy with director Vipin Das in the lineup.

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