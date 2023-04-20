Was Prithviraj Sukumaran the first choice for the EID release Ayalvaashi; Director Irshad Parari opens up

Ayalvaashi is one of the major Malayalam releases for this EID, directed by debutant Irshad Parari. The film is all geared for its release and stars Soubin Shahir, Binu Pappu, and Nikhila Vimal in the lead cast. However, at the time of its initial announcement, the film had a much different cast and scale with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, back in 2019. The film was touted to be a diverse outing for Prithviraj as he was mostly being cast in big-budget films. The director shared the storyline of the ego feud between two neighbours that escalated into a huge fight. But the film got delayed during the pandemic and the team had to push the production schedule to accommodate the busy schedule of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was busy with back-to-back big-ticket projects in different languages. Thus, forcing the actor to withdraw from the project and ask the makers to go ahead with a new cast.

Was Prithviraj the first choice for Ayalvashi?

The director in a recent interview confessed, “With superstars, they have their own line-up of movies. When the pandemic happened, all of this got pushed,”. “Prithviraj was also supposed to produce the movie and because of that he always had the option of rescheduling the movie to a later date, but he didn’t. Instead, because he felt that the delay would be an inconvenience to me, he said that I could move on with the project with another actor. I also understood his situation because he had several big commitments lined up and was facing pressure to complete them.” The director has been under Prithviraj’s tutelage as an assistant director for his magnum opus directorial debut “Lucifer” back in 2018. Irshad first discussed the idea for the film with the star on the sets of the film and the excited star asked if he could be a part of the film.

ALSO READ: Ayalvaashi to Neelavelicham: Four Malayalam films to catch up on this EID

Irshad however feels that he is now satisfied with the final output for “Ayalvaashi”, as he sees it as a small, grounded screenplay that does not demand a superstar actor. He is confident of the new cast and the film’s remodelled scale that fits its basic narrative. He also shares his expectations of working under Prithviraj for his third directorial venture “Empuraan”, which is touted to be the biggest Malayalam film of all time. Irshad says, “Empuraan’s scouting is going on. I did get a call from its chief associate director. Lucifer and Empuraan’s AD team are more or less the same but depend on how many are free to join. For instance, Jayan Nambiar is currently busy with Vilayath Buddha and I have just completed Ayalvaashi. So, depending on when Empuraan goes on floors and what our situation is when it does, we will take a call based on that.

Technical Crew

Ayalvashi will be released worldwide on the 21st of April. The film written by Irshad himself also stars Lijo Mol Jose, Vijayaraghavan, and Swathi Das Prabhu among others. The music score is by Jakes Bejoy. The cinematography is handled by Sajith Purushan while the film is edited by Siddique Hyder. The film is one of the most anticipated films of this EID lineup from Malayalam cinema.