Was Rajinikanth the original choice for Dhanush's second directorial venture?

There is strong buzz in the south film industry that megastar Rajinikanth was the original choice for the much awaited Dhanush directorial. The film which is expected to be titled as Naan Rudran, will mark Dhanush's second directorial. The film was reportedly offered to the south superstar Rajinikanth. But, the Darbar actor was busy with his upcoming film, called Annaatthe. The film will be helmed by well-known south director Siva. According to news reports, the Asuran actor Dhanush then went on to offer the lead role in film to the Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The news reports also state that the film will have south siren Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead. The Pattas star Dhanush reportedly got busy with the Vetri Maaran film, and hence could not give time to the project which is reportedly titled Naan Rudran. But, now the actor has focused his attention on his second directorial project. The fans and followers of the Manmadhudu 2 actor are eagerly waiting to hear an update on the upcoming film which is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry.

The film audiences are now waiting for an official announcement about the film. Dhanush has previously directed the 2017 film called Pa Paandi. The film was a successful venture and hence all eyes are on the second directorial project by Dhanush. The south actor Dhanush featured in the blockbuster film Asuran with Vetri Maaran. The film also featured Malayalam actress Manju Warrier.

