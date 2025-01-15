Was Rajinikanth's Billa a box office flop? Bollywood director makes controversial statement, gets called out by superstar's manager

Rajinikanth continues to remain an evergreen actor, and his on-screen charisma at the age of 74 is truly inspiring. Recently, renowned Bollywood filmmaker Vishnuvardhan landed in trouble after he tagged Thalaiva’s iconic film Billa as a flop at the box office.

In an interview with SS Music, the director—who eventually remade Billa in Tamil with Ajith Kumar in the lead—claimed that the 1980 release did not perform well at the box office.

Nonetheless, he revealed the one reason that inspired him to remake the film in a different language with a different lead actor.

Vishnuvardhan said, “Are you aware the original Billa film didn’t work at the box office? I was quite surprised. Then I thought, what is the one thing I like about the film? It was the grey character of the main hero. I said to myself, ‘That is a great idea.’”

However, the statement did not sit well with many, as it was untrue—the Rajinikanth starrer was actually a massive hit.

Shortly after, Vishnuvardhan was called out by Rajinikanth’s manager on social media, who openly tagged the claim as inaccurate.

Check out the post here:

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor’s manager wrote, “Dear Vishnuvardhan sir, I would like to politely bring to your attention that the 1980 release Billa was a Silver Jubilee Hit. You may kindly confirm this with the producer of the original version, Mr. Suresh Balaji. I humbly request you to ensure accuracy in your statements to avoid sharing incorrect information.”

Advertisement

In other news, Rajinikanth recently grabbed a lot of attention after the much-awaited teaser for his sequel film Jailer 2 was shared.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh says Samantha ‘rises like a phoenix’ from her challenges, tags latter as ‘sister from another mother’