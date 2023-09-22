Was Shah Rukh Khan the first choice for Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss’s rumored new film?

Rumors have been rampant for a while that Sivakarthikeyan will be collaborating with AR Murugadoss on a film. Mrunal Thakur is reported to be the female lead in the film, thereby making her debut in Tamil cinema. Not just that, there is also a strong buzz that hitmaker Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the Sivakarthikeyan starrer. AR Murugadoss’s collaborations with stars like Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, and Ajith Kumar have made them gain bigger stardom. If everything goes as planned, then the exact same thing is also expected to happen for the Doctor actor.

What’s even more interesting are the rumors that have been coming in that the film was previously offered to Shah Rukh Khan. It is being heavily reported that AR Murugadoss was initially planning to make the film in Hindi a long time ago with an entirely different cast.

Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly offered Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss’s rumored new film

Tentatively, the AR Murugadoss directorial is being called SK 22 as it will mark Sivakarthikeyan’s 22nd project. Interestingly, reports are suggesting that the film was supposed to be made with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. There were alleged plans to make the film soon after AR Murugadoss forayed into Hindi cinema with the 2008 Aamir Khan and Asin starrer Ghajini. But the film never really took off until now.

With this new piece of information, the anticipation for SK 22 has gotten even higher. It will be interesting to see how Sivakarthikeyan portrays the character that was originally written for Shah Rukh Khan. According to reports, AR Murugadoss has been making changes to the script so that the film caters more to the sensibilities of the Tamil audience. We will have to wait and watch the changes that he incorporates into the project now that it is being made in a different language with an entirely different cast and crew.

SK 22 is reportedly being produced by AGS Entertainment and will go on floors in the first half of 2024. Updates are also coming in that final talks are going on with Mrunal Thakur for playing the female protagonist. If the Sita Ramam actress agrees to be a part of the film, then we will get to witness the pairing of Mrunal and Sivakarthikeyan for the very first time.

