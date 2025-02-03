Was Sobhita Dhulipala upset over THIS song of Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi from Thandel? Latter REACTS

Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024, after dating in complete secrecy for a few years. Now, just a few months into their marriage, Chay has been sharing special anecdotes from their newlywed life. Recently, he opened up about his wife being upset by one of the songs from his upcoming film Thandel.

At a pre-release event for Thandel, Naga Chaitanya was asked to reveal who, according to him, is the 'Bujji Thalli' of his life. Without hesitation, the actor quickly mentioned his wife.

But that’s not all. Chay went on to share that Sobhita was quite upset when the term of endearment, ‘Bujji Thalli,’ was used in one of the songs from Thandel, as she felt it was meant exclusively for her. Chay revealed that he used to call Sobhita ‘Bujji Thalli’ back home.

In his words, “Sobhita was a little upset when the ‘Bujji Thalli’ song was released. She feels ‘Bujji Thalli’ was reserved exclusively for her. But, I had to use it in the film.”

During the trailer launch event for Thandel, Naga Chaitanya made another special comment about his wife, Sobhita.

While speaking about falling in love and marrying a girl from Vizag, the actor jokingly added that his film must perform well at the box office for the state, since his wife hails from there.

Moreover, Chay added that he would lose face back home in front of his wife, Sobhita, if Thandel doesn’t do well in Vizag.

Speaking of Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead. This romantic survival drama is set to hit theaters on February 7. The trailer and songs have already garnered attention, generating excitement among audiences.