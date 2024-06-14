WATCH: A day in the life of Kajal Aggarwal as a mother to son Neil and it's too beautiful to miss

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has started a series on social media, featuring herself in multiple roles such as daughter, wife, sister, and more. In this series, her family members share their perspectives on Aggarwal in each of the chapters posted by her.

This time, the Indian 2 actress has posted a heartwarming chapter as a mother. One can see how Kajal Aggarwal shares adorable moments with her son, Neil Kitchlu, including playing in the garden.

Kajal Aggarwal gives a sweet glimpse into her life as a mother

The Maari actress opened up about her motherhood journey, agreeing with the sentiment that the birth of a baby is truly the birth of a mother.

She added that motherhood has transformed her into a new person, making her more responsible, loving, and caring than ever. Neil’s arrival has truly made her a better version of herself, the Indian 2 actress revealed.

Aggarwal mentioned she now feels inspired to work towards a better world, ensuring her son grows up in a brighter, more promising environment.

Sharing the one-minute, twenty-nine-second video on Instagram, the Magadheera actress penned, “In and as Chapter 5 (and my favourite): Neil (sic)”

Check out the post below:

Fans adored the post and showered the mother-son duo with love in the comments section. One of her fans commented, “Awwww Cutest one on internet, soo adorable bonding Cutestt neiluu”

Another wrote, “This is so Awwdorable. Bubble's gi-gitah was the cutest

I love his chubby cheeks”

Aggarwal’s fans praised her for her role as a mother, writing, “as a mother you are inspiring “

This was the actress’ fifth chapter in this series and someone found this one ‘the best’ and expressed, “best chapter,” followed by a few love emoticons.

Another user in the comments penned a compliment for the duo, saying, “Cutest Mom & Son”

More about the series

In the previous chapters, naming wife, sister, daughter-in-law, and daughter, Aggarwal showcases her special bonds with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, sister Nisha Aggarwal, mother-in-law Gauri Kitchlu, and parents Suman Aggarwal and Vinay Aggarwal.

More about Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the Telugu crime thriller Satyabhama playing the titular role. The film, released on June 7, 2024, under the Aurum Arts banner, also features Prakash Raj, Naveen Chandra, Nagineedu, and Harsha Vardhan.

Up next, Aggarwal will star in S. Shankar’s highly anticipated Indian 2, alongside Kamal Haasan, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Brahmanandam.

