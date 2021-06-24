WATCH: Actress and producer Sandra Thomas opens up on her 5 critical days in the ICU

Sandra has uploaded a video on her YouTube channel revealing how she dealt with everything as her health worsened with each passing day due to dengue.

Malayalam actress and producer Sandra Thomas was recently diagnosed with dengue. The actress spent five critical days in the ICU and finally, she has shifted to the regular room of the hospital. Sandra’s sister Sneha took to social media and revealed that she has been shifted to a regular room from the ICU. "After spending five critical days in the ICU today, Sandra has been moved to a regular room. She is a lot better, and out of danger now. The past several days have been extremely stressful, given her serious condition. We received a lot of prayers, inquiries and more through social media channels, but we have not been able to respond to each and every one of you. But, we thank you for your love, concern, prayers and good wishes," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Now, Sandra has uploaded a video on her YouTube channel revealing how she dealt with everything as her health worsened with each passing day. Her oxygen and BP kept fluctuating after which the doctor decided to admit her in the ICU. Sandra Thomas in a long video recorded from the hospital, also reveals that superstar Mammootty kept a check on her health condition. However, she is upset that no women from the Malayalam film industry called her during the critical days of her life.

Sandra also asked everyone to keep their house and yard clean as Dengue spreads in clean water. "It is not a disease that is transmitted from one person to another. It is spread only by mosquitoes It is spread by mosquitoes that lay their eggs in freshwater. Dengue was not caused by walking in mud or water. Keep your house and yard clean, especially during the rainy season."

Sandra has kept her away from the industry following the birth of her twin daughters. However, she is keeping her fans and close people updated about everything through her social media and YouTube channel.

