WATCH: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth share wholesome moments, looking effortlessly stylish in their attire

Aditi Rao Hydari and her husband Siddharth are not new faces lighting up the screens with their fashionable looks. Recently, the Heeramandi actress and her husband were seen in the town, where they were spotted by the paparazzi.

Posing for the cameras, Aditi and Siddharth gave some wholesome moments together with the actress even taking a moment out for posing with her fans. After their quick interaction, both of them were seen leaving as well.

While Siddharth was seen sporting an all-black look, pairing a tee and jacket with shades, Aditi was seen in a denim jumper outfit that went well with her white shirt.

Check out the papped videos ft Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari:

Recently, Aditi and her husband Siddharth were seen in a series of pictures with Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra, Farah Khan, and more at Javed Akhtar’s 80th birthday celebrations. Besides them, the pictures also showcased actors Chum Darang, Huma Qureshi, and Saqib Saleem in joyous spirits.

Moreover, Siddharth was recently seen commenting on missing out on receiving stardom in his career. During the Hyderabad Literary Festival, the actor was seen talking to his mother-in-law, Vidya Rao where he revealed that he had rejected some roles back in the day which showcased toxic masculinity which might have cost him a few scripts.

Openly admitting about the same, Siddharth said, “I used to get scripts where I’m slapping women, doing item songs, pinching somebody’s navel, telling a woman what she should do, where she should go, etc. I rejected them outright. Of course, I might be a far bigger movie star today if I was differently wired.”

Moving ahead, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen playing the lead role in Heeramandi, created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. With a subsequent season of the show yet to come, the actress would also be seen in the English movie Lioness.

On the other hand, Siddharth was last seen in the lead role in the film Miss You, co-starring with Ashika Ranganath. Furthermore, the actor is next set to be seen in the sequel flick Indian 3 starring Kamal Haasan.