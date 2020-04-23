WATCH: After Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati completes #BetheREALMAN challenge; Nominates Mahesh Babu

Venkatesh Daggubati took to social media and shared a video of him cooking and cleaning at home, and its the rare sight to see an actor doing household chores. Venkatesh has further nominated Mahesh Babu and others.

After Chiranjeevi, Venky Mama star Venkatesh Daggubati has completed #BetheREALMAN challenge. The actor took to social media and shared a video of him cooking and cleaning at home, and its the rare sight to see an actor doing household chores. Venkatesh has further nominated Mahesh Babu, Varun Tej and director Anil Ravipudi. Well, #BetheREALMAN challenge is getting interesting with each passing day as many South celebs like Ram Charan, Jr NTR are taking a part in this initiative started by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Venkatesh wrote, "Let's help our family with domestic work and #BetheREALMAN...I request our Chinnodu...@UrsTrulyMahesh, my cobra @IAmVarunTej & @AnilRavipudi to pass it on." Well, social media challenges are helping to keep boredom away. Also, it's great to see how celebs are keeping their fans inspired by sharing their workout videos on Instagram and other social media platforms. As its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, everyone is keeping up with the trend rightly.

Check out videos below:

Here's my video @tarak9999. Let's help our family with domestic work and #BetheREALMAN I request our Chinnodu @UrsTrulyMahesh, my cobra @IAmVarunTej & @AnilRavipudi to pass it on. pic.twitter.com/ILeH3Cm0Xq — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 23, 2020

Fondly known as the 'Victory' hero of Telugu Film Industry, Venkatesh is busy with his upcoming film Narrappa, the remake of Tamil film Asuran. The original starred Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Venkatesh has doubled his remuneration from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.

