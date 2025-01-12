WATCH: Ajith Kumar celebrates his winning moment with a lip-lock kiss with wife Shalini on the racing track

After a deadly accident, Ajith Kumar celebrates his win in the Dubai 24H series, and shares heartfelt moments with his family.

By Priyanshi Shah
Published on Jan 12, 2025  |  04:04 PM IST |  739
Ajith Kumar, known for his action-packed performances in films is equally passionate about racing cars. The actor participated in the Dubai 24H Series and encountered a deadly accident due to a brake failure. The accident happened during the practice session, and even after this, the actor didn’t hold himself back and participated energetically in the race, emerging as the 3rd place in the 991 category and Spirit of the race in the gt4 category. The actor got emotional and celebrated his winning moment with his wife and kids.


Credits: Ajith Kumar Racing Instagram, X
