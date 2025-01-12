WATCH: Ajith Kumar celebrates his winning moment with a lip-lock kiss with wife Shalini on the racing track

Explore All Fashion Categories

Sara Ali Khan repeats Rs 1,15,000 Dior poncho at Mumbai airport; styles it EXACTLY with thigh-high suede boots like her 2021 look

Top 7 formal sarees for your next interview inspired by Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and more

Mira Kapoor’s Rs 46,200 metal-studded dress proves you can never go wrong with black

Gauri Khan is the definition of sparkle, shine, and style in gold co-ord set and jacket worth Rs 5,73,793

Ananya Panday keeps it super simple in printed pink and white floral kurta set for her Golden Temple visit

Mrunal Thakur’s beige blazer and pants combo is the perfect outfit to transition from meetings to party effortlessly

Khushi Kapoor’s stunning red corset saree by Manish Malhotra can truly be your ultimate choice this Valentine's Day

Kajol and Shraddha Kapoor just gave us the ultimate style hack by pairing sarees with belt

Mrunal Thakur hits pause on glam and plays it cool in a sporty black jacket and tights