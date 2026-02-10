Watch Ajith Kumar get frustrated and lash out at fans for creating commotion in public: 'This is not a theater'

Ajith Kumar is set to begin shooting for his next film, tentatively titled AK64. Ahead of this, the actor is currently involved in his latest racing season in Abu Dhabi.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media showing fans surrounding the racer-actor. As the crowd began shouting upon seeing the superstar, Ajith stepped in and reprimanded them.

Ajith Kumar schools fans for misbehaving in public

In the video circulating online, Ajith Kumar was spotted with members of his racing crew. As fans gathered around him, the situation turned chaotic, prompting Ajith to raise his voice.

The actor said, “Please behave yourselves. This isn’t a theater, please.” As he appealed to his fans to maintain decorum, Ajith appeared visibly frustrated and moved ahead, with at least one fan acknowledging his request and expressing remorse.

Ajith Kumar is currently participating in his racing season and has been spotted over the past few weeks at race tracks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. While the superstar remains engaged with his racing commitments, several Tamil actors and filmmakers have also been seen meeting him in person to express their support.

Recently, actor Sivakarthikeyan and, later, director Venkat Prabhu were spotted visiting Ajith.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly (GBU). Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film narrates the story of AK, a former crime boss popularly known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, the gangster decides to atone for his crime-filled past and serves an 18-year prison sentence. However, upon his release, he discovers that his son has been framed for a crime he did not commit.

AK is then forced to return to his old ways to uncover who targeted his son and clear his name once and for all.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly also featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Ajith Kumar is set to headline a film tentatively titled AK64, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The upcoming action entertainer will mark his reunion with the Good Bad Ugly director, with shooting scheduled to begin in February 2026.

