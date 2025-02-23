WATCH: Ajith Kumar meets with second car crash in a month during race event in Spain, shares health update

Ajith Kumar is not just a great actor but also a skilled racer. Everyone is well aware of his love for racing, and his recent achievements are proof of it. However, the Vidaamuyarchi actor recently met with a dreadful car accident during a racing event in Valencia, Spain. This marks his second car crash in a month.

In a video shared by his manager, fans can see the moment his car meets with an accident and flips multiple times before stopping at the sidelines of the track. While the actor escaped unharmed, his fans were deeply concerned for him.

Ajith Kumar’s manager shared an update on the racing event and mentioned that Round 5 was successful for Ajith, as he secured 14th place and earned appreciation from many.

Round 6, however, did not go as planned. Ajith’s car crashed twice due to other vehicles. A video attached to the update showed that he was not at fault. After the first crash, he returned to the pit and continued racing. Unfortunately, another crash followed, causing his car to topple twice.

"First time despite of crash he got back into the pit and was doing well. When second time again crash happened and he toppled twice. His perseverance is stronger and he comes out unscathed again to continue the race. Thanks for the all the prayers of concern and wishes. AK is all right," concluded his manager.

Take a look at the post below:

Earlier this month, Ajith Kumar had an accident while training for a race in Estoril, Portugal. Luckily, he was not injured. The crash happened during a high-speed practice run and left his car heavily damaged.

Looking back on the incident, he said at the time that it was a tough moment. His team worked quickly to fix the car. With no extra time for practice, he went straight into the qualifying round. He found the experience intense and nerve-wracking.

Coming to his work front, he is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Good Bad Ugly on April 10.