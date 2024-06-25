WATCH: Ajith Kumar performs a car stunt without body doubles as he returns to Azerbaijan for Vidaa Muyarchi shoot and it'll blow your mind

Ajith Kumar's upcoming release Vidaa Muyarchi directed by Magizh Thirumeni has been generating a lot of buzz lately. The actor, whose last release was 18 months ago, is finally returning to the big screen. After a small break, the shooting for Vidaa Muyarchi has resumed with Ajith Kumar, in Azerbaijan.

Ajith Kumar's manager and publicist, Suresh Chandra, confirmed this latest development on his official X account. One can see in the BTS videos below that Ajith Kumar is performing some intense car sequences and we can’t keep calm to know what’s more in store.

Ajith Kumar performs high-octane stunts in BTS video from Vidaa Muyarchi sets

As per the latest reports, 70-80% of the shooting for Vidaa Muyarchi is already completed. During the break from filming of Vidaa Muyarchi, Ajith acted in Adhik Ravinchandran's Good Bad Ugly's first schedule.

The first look of Ajith Kumar in Good Bad Ugly was viral on social media. After finishing up Vidaa Muyarchi, Ajith is expected to join the sets of Adhik's film for the second schedule.

Vintage Ajith-Trisha Jodi reunites for Vidaa Muyarchi

Actress Trisha, who reunites with Ajith after a nine-year break, has joined the latest schedule in Azerbaijan. The actor-actress duo last acted in Gautham Menon's police drama Yennai Arindhaal. Ajith and Trisha had previously acted together in movies like Mankatha, Kireedam, and Ji.

Arjun Sarja is also part of this schedule in Azerbaijan, which includes intense action sequences. Arjun and Ajith previously shared screen space in the 2011 blockbuster Mankatha, which was a monumental hit.

Everything about Vidaa Muyarchi

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaa Muyarchi is expected to be a fast-paced action thriller filled with gripping stunt sequences which will be a treat for Ajith fans and action movie lovers. Magizh Thirumeni, who is known for his work in films like Thadam and Kalavaadiya Pozhuthugal is expected to deliver a complete mass-action thriller from Ajith.

Ajith Kumar, well known for his craze in performing action sequences without the use of stunt doubles, has done challenging stunts for this movie. Several video clips showing Ajith's daring car stunts have already gone viral on social media.

A couple of videos of Ajith doing car stunts with Bigg Boss fame Arav had created a lot of buzz earlier. It is those videos that built immense hype for this action movie.

Vidaa Muyarchi is expected to release on Diwali 2024.

