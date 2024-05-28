WATCH: Ajith Kumar secretly captured riding his favorite bike in Hyderabad after Good Bad Ugly shoot; goes unnoticed

If balancing work and personal life was an art, Thala Ajith would definitely be the master. Especially in the last couple of years, Ajith has not only delivered back-to-back films but has also enjoyed either quality family time or quality personal time, which includes his bike rides, Biryani cooking sessions with his friends, and more such activities.

Even recently, Ajith was spotted going off on a short bike ride after completing the shoot of Good Bad Ugly in Hyderabad. Ajith seems to be a firm believer in the phrase ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’!

Ajith gets spotted riding his favorite bike in Hyderabad

As captured in the video, Ajith was seen riding one of his many bikes after the pack-up of the day’s shoot for Good Bad Ugly. Judging by the minimal biker gear, it seems that Ajith only set off for a short ride in the city.

Also, the actor was secretly filmed as he severed expertly through the lanes. It appears that because of his helmet, his fans could not recognise him and he could enjoy his ride without getting mobbed.

About Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly

Apart from Ajith’s bike ride, another exciting or perhaps important aspect of Ajith’s presence in Hyderabad is the shoot of his upcoming film Good Bad Ugly. The film will be directed by Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran and has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Y. Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers.

The makers recently unveiled the quirky first-look poster of Ajith from the film, which caught everyone by surprise. The interesting poster featured Ajith in a never-before-seen avatar, supposedly representing the ‘Good’ the ‘Bad’ and the ‘Ugly’.

While Ajith’s look raised a few questions from fans who complained about the finger look, director Adhik Ravichandran has assured fans that the character’s role will justify these actions.

The film’s shooting is currently in progress and is expected to wrap up in time to release the film for Pongal 2025. Ajith’s last film to hit the big screens for Pongal was Thunivu in 2023.

While the rest of the cast for Good Bad Ugly is yet to be confirmed, Ajith’s fanbase in the Telugu-speaking states, followed by the film’s shooting taking place in Hyderabad might indicate a possibility for a few Telugu actors to be on board.

From what has been confirmed so far, Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the film’s soundtrack while Abhinandan Ramanujam will handle the cinematography. Vijay Velukuttyy has been roped in as the film’s editor.

