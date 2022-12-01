WATCH: Ajith Kumar spotted at the airport with a clean-shaven look; Actor off for his next bike trip?

Ajith Kumar recently concluded the shoot for his next with director H Vinoth, Thunivu. While the actor sported a beard for the film, he recently went clean-shaved, leaving the fans pleasantly surprised. It is believed that the Valimai actor altered his look for Vignesh Shivan's directorial AK62. We also informed you earlier that the star is expected to take a 6 to 9-month break to go off for another world bike tour, and recently, he was captured at the airport.

According to the reports, the actor is off to Hyderabad to commence his bike tour. After returning from his trip, Ajith Kumar will start working on AK62. Touted to be an action thriller with a hint of humour, the movie will be bankrolled on a huge budget by the Lyca Productions banner. While the makers have not revealed the drama's female lead, is it being reported that Trisha Krishnan will be paired with Ajith Kumar in the project.