WATCH: Ajith Kumar spotted at the airport with a clean-shaven look; Actor off for his next bike trip?
A video of Ajith Kumar at the airport donning a clean-shaven look is doing rounds on social media. It is most likely that the actor is off for his next bike trip across the globe.
Ajith Kumar recently concluded the shoot for his next with director H Vinoth, Thunivu. While the actor sported a beard for the film, he recently went clean-shaved, leaving the fans pleasantly surprised. It is believed that the Valimai actor altered his look for Vignesh Shivan's directorial AK62. We also informed you earlier that the star is expected to take a 6 to 9-month break to go off for another world bike tour, and recently, he was captured at the airport.
According to the reports, the actor is off to Hyderabad to commence his bike tour. After returning from his trip, Ajith Kumar will start working on AK62. Touted to be an action thriller with a hint of humour, the movie will be bankrolled on a huge budget by the Lyca Productions banner. While the makers have not revealed the drama's female lead, is it being reported that Trisha Krishnan will be paired with Ajith Kumar in the project.
Check out the video below:
About Thunivu
Thunivu, the film that marks Ajith Kumar and H Vinoth's third consecutive collaboration after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai will be released during Pongal 2023. The movie will be locking horns with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu at the box office.
Billed to be an action-thriller, the movie will feature Manju Warrier as the female lead. Financed by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, the drama will also see Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran in pivotal roles, along with the rest. Thunivu is set against the backdrop of a bank heist and will show Ajith Kumar in a character with grey shades.
Ajith Kumar will also collaborate with director Siruthai Siva for his 63rd venture. The film will be backed by the Sun Pictures production house.
