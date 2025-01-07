WATCH: Ajith Kumar's car meets with a major accident on the racing track in Dubai; fans react
In a recent video that surfaced on the internet, Ajith Kumar was seen crashing his car during the practice session ahead of his 24H Dubai 2025 race. Check it out here.
Ajith Kumar had recently flown off to Dubai after spending New Year’s with his family in Singapore. As the actor-racer is gearing up for the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race, he was spotted crashing during a practice session.
In a recent video unveiled by Ajith Kumar Racing on Instagram, the actor was seen crashing into the fence, which made his car spin out of control. However, the actor was unharmed and the car regained its stability soon as well.
Watch the video here: