Watch: Ajith Kumar’s son Aadvik bags first position during school racing event; fans say ‘A champion rising’

Ajith Kumar has been grabbing the spotlight recently over his victories on the racing front. The Tamil superstar, who has been quite passionate about motorsports, even bagged a mighty win during the Dubai 24H racing event. And now, it was his little guy Aadvik, who seems to be keeping up the winning front in racing just like his father.

Well, in a video shared by AK’s wife Shalini on her IG account, Aadvik can be seen delivering his best performance during a school sports event and ends up bagging the first position in racing.

Check out the post here:

As the proud parent Shalini captured various moments of her son’s victory, the little one could be seen flaunting his certificates and medals on camera.

Soon enough, the comment section of the post was filled with shoutouts and appreciation from fans, who could not stop hyping the fact that Aadvik seems to have gotten the genes to win races just like his father Ajith.

Meanwhile, AK has been busy shuttling across various racing events internationally, as he has been actively participating in them under his own formed team, Ajith Kumar Racing.

The Tamil superstar has showcased immense skills on the wheel, adding to the fact that he has been perfectly balancing his passion for racing amid his busy line-up of films.

For the unversed, AK has two big releases lined up next, Vidamuyaarchi in February followed by Good Bad Ugly in April 2025. The glimpses of both projects have created quite a buzz among audiences, who look forward to watching the iconic actor set ablaze the silver screen with his performance.