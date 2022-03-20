WATCH: Alia Bhatt shares a hilarious anecdote about Jr NTR from RRR sets; SS Rajamouli opens up on Sita's role

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR is set to release on March 25th. With the film being just a few days away from the grand release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the highly-anticipated movie across the country. Earlier today, lead actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan along with Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli reached Delhi for another promotional tour.

During the press con, SS Rajamouli shared the importance of Alia Bhatt's role in the film. On being asked if she is playing a cameo in RRR, the Baahubali director said, "It's not a full-fledged character but an important cameo because in the film we have 2 heroes who are super powerful like fire and water and are out to destroy each other if things don't go well...and in between, we wanted a soft, fragile-looking girl but who also has enough inner strength to lead these forces in a proper way. This is why I wanted Alia to do this role. If you are talking about the length of character, it is less but the importance of the character is very high."

Check out the video below:

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt, who looked pretty in a floral saree, shared a funny story about Jr NTR from the sets of RRR. The actress shared, "There was a scene where Tarak had to bend down but he couldn't because his legs were so sore. He had done a very heavy leg workout. These guys have worked hard to pull off these roles but we all had a good laugh about it".

Alia, who is set to make her Telugu debut with RRR also shared her experience of playing Sita in the film. She said, "Every character I have played has major takeaways. With Sita's character, I took away the silence and strength. A strength which doesn't need to be talked about".

Also Read: VIDEO: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli's fans go berserk as they promote RRR in Delhi

Jr NTR: I believe there are few directors who would say 99.9 is also fine but he (SS Rajamouli) is the only director who says I want my 100, you give your 100 percent and then move out of the character so that was the most challenging part for us.