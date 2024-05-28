WATCH: All We Imagine as Light star Kani Kusruti gets an overwhelming welcome in Kochi as she returns from Cannes 2024

Making history at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, this year Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light became a huge sensation. Now, as she returns to Kochi, the film’s leading lady Kani Kusruti gets an overwhelming welcome from her friends and colleagues.

As the actress entered the premises, she was met with enthusiastic applause and warm embraces, celebrating the well-deserved victory their movie had achieved. Saniya Iyappan, Shruti Ramachandran, and Nikhila Vimal were also there to congratulate Kani on her latest success.

Check out the video of Kani Kursuti as she returns to Kochi after All We Imagine as Light’s win at Cannes 2024

The resounding win of All We Imagine as Light at the Cannes Film Festival has truly made a historical impact on Indian cinema. Payal Kapadia's directorial masterpiece was met with immense appreciation at the event, ultimately earning the prestigious Grand Prix award.

The movie also became the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the film festival after Shaji N Karun's Malayalam movie, Swaham. Payal Kapadia, director of All We Imagine as Light, praised the diversity of films in Malayalam cinema and commended the industry for supporting art house films alongside commercial ones.

More about All We Imagine as Light

All We Imagine as Light is a drama movie revolving around the lives of two Malayali nurses living in Mumbai. Both troubled by their relationships, the duo decides to embark on a road trip to a beach town where they encounter a mystical forest that becomes a place where their dreams can be manifested.

Besides Kani Kusruti, the movie features an exciting ensemble cast including Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Azees Nedumangad, Tintumol Joseph, and many others in key roles. The movie also marks Payal's second feature venture, following her 2021 documentary, A Night of Knowing Nothing.

