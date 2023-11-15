WATCH: Allu Arjun and Allu Ayaan hop on the 'looking like a wow' trend; shell father-son goals in new video

Allu Arjun was one of the latest celebrities to join the 'just looking like a wow' trend, which has taken over the Internet. He posted an adorable video with his son Ayaan on Children's Day and wished him with the video. The video background suggests that the video was filmed at the Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi wedding event, which took place in Italy. The father-son duo looked dapper in their black suits.

The Pushpa actor was seen mouthing lines along with his son Ayaan. At the end of the video, he kissed his son Ayaan on his cheek which was all things adorable to watch. Sharing the video on Instagram, in the caption, the actor wrote, "Happy Children’s Day. Every child is unique. Let’s celebrate them alluayaan just looking like a wow."

Check out the adorable video of Allu Arjun and Allu Ayaan below

More about Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha’s Children’s Day and Diwali celebrations

In a separate picture that the Pushpa actor shared on his Instagram Stories, Arjun was seen with his entire family, including his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, daughter Allu Arha, and son Allu Ayaan. Sneha and Arha twinned in beautiful gray gowns while father and son looked cool in black formal outfits. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Happy Children's Day.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun recently celebrated Diwali with his family in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The actor was seen with Allu Arha while they were bursting crackers outside their house. In a picture, the actor was seen holding Arha's hand and helping her to light the crackers. After lighting the crackers, Allu Arjun picked up Arha and moved behind as they both watched the fireworks from a distance and enjoyed the show.

Check out the photos and video of Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha’s below

Upcoming projects of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun was last seen in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, which went on to become a great success in the theaters. The film was directed by Sukumar and paved the way for Allu Arjun to win the National Award in the Best Actor category. The acting performance by Allu Arjun was lauded and made him the first Telugu actor to have a National Award for Best Actor.

Allu Arjun will reprise his role in the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, along with co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and others from the first installment.

The actor is said to be joining hands with Anirudh Ravichander for a movie as well, but an official update is still awaited.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi head to Dehradun for second reception festivities