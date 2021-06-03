WATCH: Allu Arjun bonding & playing with his kids Ayaan and Arha at his house garden will make you go Aww

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha shared an adorable video of the actor spending quality time with his kids Ayaan and Arha. It speaks volumes about his bond with his little munchkins.

Allu Arjun is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the South film industry. The handsome star has many blockbuster films to his credit. Apart from his dashing personality and stellar on-screen performances, the Tollywood star often rules the headlines for his amazing social media posts featuring his kids Ayaan and Arha. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor, who had recently recovered from Covid -19 virus, often sends the internet into meltdown by sharing adorable videos and photos of his little munchkins.

In fact, not just Allu, his wife Sneha too gives a glimpse of the actor’s sweet moments with his kids via posts on her Instagram. Recently, Sneha shared a super cute reel video wherein Allu can be seen spending some quality time with his kids Ayaan and Arha. The handsome actor is seen playing with his son and daughter in his house garden. The star wife made the beautiful reel video on Amit Trivedi’s song Sham from Aisha movie. Needless to say, the video has left everyone awestruck and it speaks volumes about Allu’s bond with his kids.

Check out the video below:

Allu Arjun is one doting dad as he spends time with his kids Arha and Ayaan in the house garden #AlluArjun @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/LGvMrjd1zT — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Pushpa. The movie has been directed by Sukumar and also features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The Pan-India flick also stars Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil in the role of an antagonist. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa will hit the theatres on August 13, 2021.

Also Read: Allu Arjun showers birthday love on brother Allu Sirish; Calls him 'biggest moral support'

Share your comment ×