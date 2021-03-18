WATCH: Allu Arjun calls Kartikeya a genuine soul and Lavanya a 'lucky mascot' at Chaavu Kaburu Challaga event

The pre-release buzz for Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is quite high and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in store for them.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, the upcoming comedy-drama starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles is releasing this Friday, March 19. The film is written and directed by Koushik Pegallapati, and produced by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind under GA2 Pictures. The makers had recently hosted a grand pre-release event of the film which was also graced by Allu Arjun. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor was all praises for the lead actors Kartikeya and Lavanya.

In his long speech, Allu Arjun called Kartikeya a genuine soul and hardworking boy. He also thanked and wished good luck to the young star. The Pushpa actor also added that Lavanya is a 'lucky mascot' to Geeta Arts. Well, the pre-release buzz for Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is quite high and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in store for them. Young hero Karthikeya who made a sensational debut with Rx100 plays the role of Basthi Balaraju who falls in love with a nurse named Mallika.

Meanwhile, watch the video below:

Stylish Star #AlluArjun calls @ActorKartikeya a genuine soul & @Itslavanya a lucky mascot for @GeethaArts. The #Pushpa hero rocked at the recent prerelease event of #ChaavuKaburuChallaga. TN Release by @SakthiFilmFctry this Friday pic.twitter.com/h0a3lj3FW3 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) March 17, 2021

Also Read: 15 PHOTOS: Allu Arjun, Allu Arvind, Allu Sirish, Allu Boby, Sushanth, Navdeep attend a birthday bash

Chaavu Kaburu Challagaalso also features Aamani, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyyengar, Rajitha, Achanta Mahesh, Bhadram and Prabhu.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The film has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×