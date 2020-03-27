WATCH: Allu Arjun donates Rs 1.25 crore to AP, Telangana and Kerala to fight COVID 19 pandemic

Telugu star Allu Arjun is the new addition to the list who has donated Rs 1.25 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala in support to fight COVID 19 pandemic.

Indian celebrities like , Mahesh Babu, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Kapil Sharma and many others have come forward to contribute their bit to fight COVID 19 pandemic . The celebrities have pledged to donate funds to help the country in fighting a battle against Coronavirus spread. Telugu star Allu Arjun is the new addition to the list who has donated Rs 1.25 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala in support to fight COVID 19 pandemic. Bunny took to social media and shared about the same with his fans.

Mahesh Babu has donated Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts...Folded handsFolded hands Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe."

ALSO READ | After Mahesh Babu, Prabhas donates Rs 1 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic

Check out Mahesh Babu's tweet below:

Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/csfdtaZPWy — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2020

Several big celebrities from Bollywood and South Indian film industry have extended their support by doing their bit for the people and daily wage earners who are jobless due to complete shut down.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More