WATCH: Allu Arjun donates Rs 1.25 crore to AP, Telangana and Kerala to fight COVID 19 pandemic
Indian celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Mahesh Babu, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Kapil Sharma and many others have come forward to contribute their bit to fight COVID 19 pandemic. The celebrities have pledged to donate funds to help the country in fighting a battle against Coronavirus spread. Telugu star Allu Arjun is the new addition to the list who has donated Rs 1.25 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala in support to fight COVID 19 pandemic. Bunny took to social media and shared about the same with his fans.
Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared a video of him requesting his fans to stay safe indoors. He wrote, "The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many lives . In these difficult times with humility I would like to donate One Crore twenty five lakhs to the People of Andhra Pradesh , Telangana & Kerala . I am hopeful together we will fight & end this pandemic soon . #stayhome." Superstar Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh to help daily wage workers while Pawan Kalyan has contributed Rs 2 crore and Ram Charan has done his bit by donating Rs 70 Lakh to the PM relief fund.
Mahesh Babu has donated Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts...Folded handsFolded hands Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe."
Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/csfdtaZPWy
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2020
Several big celebrities from Bollywood and South Indian film industry have extended their support by doing their bit for the people and daily wage earners who are jobless due to complete shut down.
