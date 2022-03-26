WATCH: Allu Arjun is a doting dad as he holds sleepy Arha after movie night with family

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha and kids Arha and Ayaan are one of the most cutest families in Tollywood. He has not just proved his mettle as an actor on the big screen, but he has also been a doting father to his kids and makes sure to spend time with his munchkins. The actor made sure to spend the weekend with family too as they enjoyed a movie date.

On Friday night, Allu Arjun and his family were papped after their movie night in Hyderabad. The actor was clicked as he was exiting the theatre and entering inside his swanky car with his baby daughter Arha in arms and Sneha. Allu Arjun and Sneha looked adorable and stylish in casual attires.

Allu Arjun’s dearest little daughter Arha is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming movie Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. Arha is essaying the role of Prince Bharat and will be sharing screen space with Samantha Akkineni and Malayalam actor Dev Mohan.

Allu Arjun is likely to start rolling for the second part of Pushpa soon. However, before getting back to his shooting schedule, the star is spending some much-needed quality time with family. Helmed by Sukumar, the project will be titled Pushpa: The Rule and Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles respectively.

He also has a film with Koratala Siva, tentatively titled AA21 in his kitty. According to our sources, Allu Arjun is likely to team up with SS Rajamouli as well for his next.

