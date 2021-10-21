WATCH: Allu Arjun enjoys listening to MEB's Guche Gulabi on a drive with wife Sneha and daughter Arha

After sharing a romantic video with Allu Arjun from their Maldives holiday, wife Sneha has treated us with another cute video of the actor. Sneha posted a video of AA driving the car while listening to Most Eligible Bachelor's song Guche Gulabi, sung by Armaan Malik.

However, the cutest part of the video is little Arha who can be seen sitting in the back seat. Posting this video on her Instagram story, Sneha wrote, congrats Mamaya (father-in-law) who is the producer of Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. Talking about Allu Arjun's look, the actor is seen sporting a grey tracksuit and a black cap as he takes his family on a drive this afternoon.

Take a look at the video below:

AA has been spending enough time with his family before gearing up for the release of Pushpa: The Rise. The first part of the much-awaited Pan-India film Pushpa will release on Christmas, December 24.

Directed by Sukumar, Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead role while Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil makes his Telugu debut as the main antagonist. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa also stars Dhananjay and Sunil in important roles and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

