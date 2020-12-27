WATCH: Allu Arjun gets candid with Samantha Akkineni on her chat show; Talks about his family and fans

Allu Arjun's father and producer Allu Aravind also joins the actor and the two will be seen having a gala time on the chat show.

Allu Arjun will be seen as the next guest on Samantha Akkineni hosted chat show, Sam Jam. The stylish star of the industry will be seen getting candid about his family, movies, and crazy fan following that he has earned over the years. Also, before Allu Arjun joins Samantha on the show, the actress makes a phone call to his son Allu Ayaan and it is the cutest highlight of the promo. Allu Arjun's father and producer Allu Aravind also joins the actor and the two will be seen having a gala time on the chat show.

Allu Aravind is producing the chat show for Aha OTT app. Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda, megastar Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and a few others have graced the chat show. Naga Chaitanya has already shot his part with Samantha Akkineni and fans are eagerly looking forward to this epic episode of the season. Meanwhile, check out Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo being his candid best in the promo of the upcoming episode.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumaran's Pushpa. After wrapping up the first schedule of the film in AP, the makers moved on to the second. However, after a few members reportedly tested COVID-19 positive on the sets, the makers of Pushpa decided to postpone the second schedule to January. Pushpa features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

