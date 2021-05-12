WATCH: Allu Arjun hugging his kids Ayaan and Arha after 15 days of quarantine is all things cute

One can see, the doting father sharing a happy moment as he reunites with his kids and it is one of the most adorable things you will see on social media today.

This morning, Tollywood star Allu Arjun took to social media and shared that he has recovered from COVID-19. Yes, the Pushpa actor has tested negative for the novel Coronavirus after 15 days of home quarantine. AA also shared a super cute and emotional video of him meeting his kids Ayaan and Arha after 15 days. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much." One can see, the doting father sharing a happy moment as he reunites with his kids and it is one of the most adorable things you will see on social media today.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun took to social media and shared about the same with his fans and well-wishers. He wrote, "Hello everyone, I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the LOVE." Check out Allu Arjun's latest posts below.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in their upcoming Pan-India film titled, Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa will see Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa is set to release on August 13, 2021. Devi Sri Prasad is on board for the film's music while cinematography and editing are headed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively.

Credits :Twitter

