WATCH: Allu Arjun records his wife Sneha & daughter Arha while keeping distance as he recovers from COVID 19

Allu Arjun on Sunday evening shared a video of him recording his wife and daughter Sneha chilling in the lawn while he maintained a distance. He also shared a glimpse of his son playing with toys in the living room.

Allu Arjun recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actor immediately isolated himself at home and had very mild symptoms. Reportedly, he is doing better and recovering with no complications further. While under home quarantine, Allu Arjun is clearly missing his family, wife and kids. The actor recently shared a video of him recording his wife and daughter Sneha chilling in the lawn while he maintained distance. In the other video, he is seen recording his son Ayaa who is playing with his toys in the living room of their home.

Meanwhile, sharing the news of testing positive for COVID 19 on social media, Allu Arjun wrote, "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe." (sic) Well, the actor is doing fine and will reportedly take rest for a few weeks before resuming the shoot of Pushpa.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was shooting for Sukumar's Pushpa when he got infected with the virus. Immediately, the shooting of the film was called off. Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. The much-anticipated Telugu film, which will release in all languages including Hindi is scheduled to release on August 13.

Credits :Instagram

