  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: Allu Arjun records his wife Sneha & daughter Arha while keeping distance as he recovers from COVID 19

Allu Arjun on Sunday evening shared a video of him recording his wife and daughter Sneha chilling in the lawn while he maintained a distance. He also shared a glimpse of his son playing with toys in the living room.
2954 reads Mumbai
Allu Arjun videos of kids while home quarantine WATCH: Allu Arjun records his wife Sneha & daughter Arha while keeping distance as he recovers from COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Allu Arjun recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actor immediately isolated himself at home and had very mild symptoms. Reportedly, he is doing better and recovering with no complications further. While under home quarantine, Allu Arjun is clearly missing his family, wife and kids. The actor recently shared a video of him recording his wife and daughter Sneha chilling in the lawn while he maintained distance. In the other video, he is seen recording his son Ayaa who is playing with his toys in the living room of their home. 

Meanwhile, sharing the news of testing positive for COVID 19 on social media, Allu Arjun wrote, "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe." (sic) Well, the actor is doing fine and will reportedly take rest for a few weeks before resuming the shoot of Pushpa. 

Check out his latest videos below:

Also Read: Pet Therapy: Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda to Keerthy Suresh; Celebs & their videos with furry babies 

On the work front, Allu Arjun was shooting for Sukumar's Pushpa when he got infected with the virus. Immediately, the shooting of the film was called off.  Pushpa also stars  Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. The much-anticipated Telugu film, which will release in all languages including Hindi is scheduled to release on August 13. 

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Airport Diaries: Allu Arjun, wife Sneha and daughter Arha return home after a short trip to Goa
PHOTOS: Allu Arjun's wife Sneha spotted at Hyderabad airport with their daughter Arha
VIDEO: Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha proudly watch Arha and Ayaan perform at pre school graduation day
PICS: Allu Arjun, Sneha and Arha spotted at Hyderabad airport as they head for their daughter's birthday vacay
5 PHOTOS: Allu Arjun and his queen Sneha make for one royal couple as they celebrate love at Taj Mahal
Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is as stylish as her father and looks like a princess in tulle pink frock; See Pic