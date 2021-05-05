WATCH: Allu Arjun shares adorable videos of daughter Arha making dosa for him; Calls it unforgettable

While Allu Arjun is at home under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter Arha is pampering her father by making dosa. Check out the videos below.

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is at home isolation after testing positive for COVID 19 last week. The actor is recovering well and is sharing updates about his health condition on social media. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor recently also shared a few videos of his daughter Arha making dosa for him while he is in quarantine. Allu Arjun called it the most unforgettable dosa and wrote, "Inspired by Nana's dosa step I guess." Isn't Arha looking cute as a button while making dosa for her father? The little princess is taking care of her father in every way possible.

Recently, AA assured his fans and well-wishers that he is doing well and there is nothing to worry about. "Hello everyone. I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude," Allu Arjun wrote on Instagram.

A lot of celebs like Pooja Hegde, Varun Tej, Rakul Preet Singh and others dropped 'get well soon' message on AA's post on Twitter.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa. The upcoming film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead while popular Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist.

