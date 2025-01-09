WATCH: Allu Arjun spotted exiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai; possible collaboration on cards?

Allu Arjun is basking in the glory of his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has been making a phenomenal run in theaters. As the movie continues roaring on the big screens, the Icon Star was recently spotted in Mumbai, exiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office.

In a papped video from the vicinity, the actor was seen leaving the building as throngs of paparazzi gathered to capture him. The actor was donning a black tee as he entered his car and departed from SLB’s office. With the National Award-winning actor visiting the renowned director’s office, rumors of a possible collaboration have started gaining traction.

Watch the papped video of Allu Arjun:

As of now, there aren’t any reports about the rumored collaboration, and any confirmation is likely to emerge in the coming days. However, if such a collaboration between Allu Arjun and Sanjay Leela Bhansali does take place, it would undoubtedly be a phenomenal treat for fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

Moving on, Allu Arjun was recently seen in the sequel movie Pushpa 2: The Rule . Directed by Sukumar, the film is the second installment in the Pushpa franchise and a direct continuation of the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

The first installment, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, depicted the journey of Pushparaju, a daily wage laborer who ascends the ranks of a crime syndicate to become a kingpin in the smuggling of red sandalwood. Throughout his rise, Pushpa encounters numerous adversaries, including a sadistic cop, leading to intense and dramatic confrontations.

The sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, continues Pushpa’s story as he seeks to expand his syndicate’s reach. With enemies still on his trail, the narrative focuses on how Pushpa manages his growing empire and overcomes challenges using his wit and resourcefulness.

Featuring Allu Arjun in the titular role, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, further enriching the story with their compelling performances.

