WATCH: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha gives a peck to Niharika Konidela and it's the cutest thing you'll see today

We have come across a cute video of Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha from Niharika's pre-wedding ceremony and it will leave a smile on your face.

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun's children Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan are cutest star kids on the block. These little munchkins are as popular as their celebrity parents. They are loved immensely by the audience and their adorable photos manage to light up the Internet. Allu Arjun and Sneha keep treating us with stunning photos of them and their kids. During Niharika Konidela's wedding, Bunny shared a lot of photos of his kids and we are still in awe of them. Meanwhile, we have come across a super cute video of Allu Arha from Niharika's pre-wedding ceremony and it is sure to leave a smile on your face.Â

One can see in the video, Allu Arha gives a peck to Niharika and Chaitanya JV and that little jump of joy is unmissable. The tiny girl is winning hearts yet again and how! She proves to be a star in her own right. Don't you think? The video was shot by a guest at Niharika's Mehendi ceremony. The event was also attended by Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and many other family members.Â

Meanwhile, check out the video below:Â

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's four-year-old daughter Allu Arjun recently featured in a song video, Anjali Anjali. It was released on her 4th birthday recently and it was indeed a surprise for actor's fans. Allu Arjun also penned a beautiful birthday note for his princess. "Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha . Thank you for the infinite cuteness n joi that you give me . Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel. #alluarha", he wrote on Instagram.Â

Credits :Instagram

