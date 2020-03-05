WATCH: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha turns little Chief Guest & the cute moments with grandfather are unmissable

Actor Nikhil took to Instagram and shared a video of Allu Arjun's daughter Arha having cutest moments with grandfather Allu Aravind.

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is undoubtedly one of the cutest star kids on the block. The little Arha never fails to steal the thunder with her cuteness and innocence. This week, Bunny had shared an adorable video of him having a hilarious banter with Arha and now we have come across another video of the princess that we can't get over at all. Arha turned little chief guest at actor Nikhil Siddhartha's upcoming film 18 Pages' mahurat pooja. Nikhil took to Instagram and shared a video of Arha having cutest moments with grandfather Allu Aravind.

Arha looks super pretty in traditional South Indian outfit and her presence at the launch event has managed to steal the thunder from everything. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "The Chief Guest for Our Movie Muhurtam... Allu Arha with her lovely Taatha #18Pages is the Movie Title Shoot Begins." Check out the video below and we are sure you'll not stop yourself from watching it multiple times. Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, and are blessed with two kids – son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

Check out Allu Arha's video below:

Produced by Bunny Vas, Nikhil Siddhartha's film was launched earlier today in Hyderabad. The romantic drama narrates 18 pages story of its protagonist. The film is presented by Allu Aravind and the shooting of 18 Pages goes on floors from today.

Nikhil Siddhartha was last seen in Arjun Suravaram, a remake of Tamil film Kanithan.

