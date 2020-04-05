WATCH: Allu Arjun's son Ayaan does Ninja jump and proves to be a little champ

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha recently shared a video of their 6-year-old son Ayaan doing squat jump and he is perfect little. Check it out below.

As its nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, people are killing time doing various activities at home while in self-quarantine. Celebrities are seen trying their hands-on cooking or sharing workout videos on Instagram. Telugu stars Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and other celebs have been treating their fans with some beautiful photos as they are spending time with their kids at home. Allu Arjun's wife Sneha recently shared a video of their 6-year-old son Ayaan doing squat jump and he is perfect little Ninja. Wait for the end as his cute expression on his face will leave you smiling.

The video has been shot, edited and directed by Allu Arjun. Taking to Instagram, Sneha wrote, "#quarantinelife." Ayaan turned 6 on April 2 and the superstar shared an adorable photo of his son looking at his birthday cake. Bunny tweeted, "I used to think what is Love ?? all my life . Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but I was not sure if it was love . But after you came into my life I now know what LOVE is . You are the LOVE . I Love you Ayaan . Happy Birthday My Baby (sic)."

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde. The family-entertainer performed extremely well at the box office. He will be seen next in another movie, tentatively titled AA 20. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The action drama will be produced by Naveen Yerneni and is directed by Sukumar.

