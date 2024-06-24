WATCH: Allu Arjun’s wife Allu Sneha Reddy captures precious moments of their daughter engrossed in painting

There seems to be no shortage of talent in the Allu family as Allu Sneha Reddy recently shared a picture of her daughter Allu Arha meddling with a few paintbrushes.

The star wife took to her Instagram handle to post a story of Allu Arha during one of her painting sessions, and the little one’s cute expressions just cannot be missed.

Allu Sneha Reddy shares THIS adorable photo of Allu Arha

In the video, Allu Arha can be seen holding two paintbrushes, one on each hand, and smiling at the camera. The star kid appeared to be painting Winnie the Pooh while getting both her hands and nose dirty. You simply can’t miss this cute video!

Allu Sneha also posted another story on her Instagram, where she captured the 8-year-old in an extremely focused zone while painting what appeared to be a miniature idol of a duck.

Allu Sneha’s bond with her daughter Allu Arha

If we talk about a lovely mother-daughter bond, Allu Sneha and Allu Arha’s bonding would be hard to beat. In the last eight years, Sneha has captured some of her best moments, including her goofy moments with Allu Arha on social media.

For instance, this video of the two blowing some bubble gums in a silly fashion is hard to miss.

Advertisement

Check out Sneha's post

Sneha's post on Father's Day

Of course, we cannot leave the main man, Allu Arjun out, who has been a crucial part of this lovely family of four. On the occasion of the recent Father’s Day, Sneha posted a picture with Allu Arjun, Allu Arha, and Allu Ayaan.

Check out Sneha's post on Father's Day

The Allu family’s rich artistic history

While Arha might just be painting for fun, it is interesting to notice that the Allu family has always nurtured artists. From Allu Ramalingaiah Garu, who was a comic actor, his son Allu Aravind, a former actor turned producer, his son Allu Arjun, and now Allu Arha, a painter?

Jokes apart, what do you think of little Allu Arha’s painting skills? Let us know in the comments!

ALSO READ: Top 5 South Newsmakers of the week: Kalki 2898 AD’s mega pre-release event, delay in Pushpa 2 release, and more